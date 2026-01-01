We're back with our first meetup in Singapore for 2026! Come join us for an evening of learning from database experts, and great conversations with the ClickHouse community.



🗓️ AGENDA:



6:30 PM: Registration, Dinner & Chitchat

7:00 PM: Welcome and Introductions

7:10 PM: The Journey to Zero-Copy: How chDB Became the Fastest SQL Engine on Pandas DataFrame by Auxten Wang, Technical Director @ ClickHouse

by Auxten Wang, Technical Director @ ClickHouse 7:40 PM: Powering Bullet's Sub-millisecond Perpetuals Trading Platform by Tristan Frizza, Co-Founder and CTO @ Sierra Research

by Tristan Frizza, Co-Founder and CTO @ Sierra Research 8:10 PM: Q&A & Networking

🎤 Session Details: The Journey to Zero-Copy: How chDB Became the Fastest SQL Engine on Pandas DataFrame

In this talk, Auxten Wang, creator and lead developer of chDB, shares the story of how the world’s fastest OLAP engine was made to fly on Pandas DataFrames, reducing query times from 30 seconds to just 0.5 seconds. He walks through chDB’s evolution from a serialization-bound prototype into a fully zero-copy SQL engine for Pandas, covering how DataFrame and Parquet round-trips were eliminated, how Python GIL limitations were overcome, and how string handling was rethought for parallel performance. The result is true DataFrame in and DataFrame out SQL with ClickHouse speed, delivering up to 200× faster analytics, native JSON support, streaming for data larger than RAM, and a complete zero copy loop with no servers, no setup, and no friction.



Speaker: Auxten Wang, Technical Director @ ClickHouse

Auxten Wang is a Technical Director at ClickHouse with 15 years of experience designing high-performance databases, recommender of systems, and infrastructure across startups and major tech firms. He co-founded CovenantSQL and contributed storage-layer and write-query functionality to a decentralized SQL database with blockchain features, and is an active author/contributor to ClickHouse and low-level projects like jemalloc, Kubernetes, and Memcached. His background includes leading RecSys and infrastructure teams as Principal Engineer at Shopee and director-level roles at 4Paradigm, combining production ML/recsys experience with rigorous systems engineering. Early at Baidu he architected and implemented Gingko—the company’s p2p large-dataset distribution system—writing the majority of its C++ code and applying a Dynamo-inspired design. Based in Singapore, he brings a rare mix of hands-on C/C++ systems work, testing and storage engineering, and product-driven startup leadership.



🎤 Session Details: Powering Bullet's Sub-millisecond Perpetuals Trading Platform

Tristan Frizza, Co-Founder and CTO of Sierra Research, shares their multi-year journey to delivering low latency and near real time trading data, charts, leaderboards, and analytics at scale. This talk explores the evolution from data lakes and complex, painful serving architectures to a streamlined single source of truth powered by ClickHouse Cloud, highlighting the technical lessons learned in building fast, reliable analytics for demanding trading workloads.



Speaker: Tristan Frizza, Co-Founder and CTO @ Sierra Research

Tristan Frizza is the Co-Founder and CTO of Sierra Research, focused on building the financial infrastructure the world deserves. Originally from Australia and now based in Singapore, he has led the development of high-performance trading and consumer systems, including a decentralized trading platform with over 100,000 users and $15B in notional volume. Previously, Tristan worked in machine learning and data science roles at Atlassian, Nearmap, and Lumaway, to name a few, building large-scale ML systems and data infrastructure used by tens of millions of users.